Freshmen Democrat Rep. Katie Hill has admitted to having a relationship with a young campaign aide but continues to deny an affair with her current Legislative Director:

/2 Hill: “During the final tumultuous years of my abusive marriage, I became involved in a relationship with someone on my campaign. I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment.” — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) October 23, 2019

/4 Hill says she is “fully and proactively cooperating with the Ethics Committee.” — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) October 23, 2019

Last week RedState published allegations, including photos and text messages, that Hill had been involved in a “throuple” relationship with her husband and a 22-year-old campaign aide up until the start of 2019 when Hill came to Washington DC. That story was a follow-up to earlier claims that Hill’s husband was seeking a divorce after she engaged in an affair with her former finance director and current Legislative Director. House ethics rules prohibit Members of Congress from having sexual relationships with their subordinates. Today the House Ethics Committee announced it was looking into the allegations:

“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Katie Hill may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff, in violation of House Rule XXIII, clause 18 (a),” Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), the committee’s chairman, and Rep. Kenny Marchant (Texas), the top Republican on the panel, said in a statement.

So, at this point, Hill has admitted the allegations involving the campaign aide. She really had no choice since those claims were backed up by photos. She admits that relationship was unwise but it wouldn’t get in hot water with the House Ethics committee because it happened before she became a member of congress. However, Hill is still denying the affair within her office which would be covered by ethics rules.

“Allegations that I have been involved in a relationship with Mr. Kelly are absolutely false,” Hill said Tuesday. “I am saddened that the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view and the vindictive claims of my ex have now involved the lives and reputations of unrelated parties.”

This CBS Los Angeles news story says there is no evidence to support the allegation about the affair with her legislative director. That’s not quite true as Red State did publish a text message in which Hill’s husband asked a friend if he knew about the affair. The friend replied, “I do know yes, but I didn’t know until recently.”

[embedded content]