The brokered deal between Turkey and Russia could mean that violence will stop along the Syrian border, Rep. Mac Thornberry said Wednesday, but he predicts, with a “99.9% certainty,” that the United States will end up being tested.

“It also Russia has more influence,” the Texas Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “Turkey gets a lot of what it wanted, although it had to make a deal with Russia to get it. It also means that (Bashar) al-Assad has a greater presence in Syria than he did before and the Iranians benefit, too.”

However, the move will likely mean the Kurds in northern Syria will face a humanitarian crisis, and the “credibility of the United States is hurt” at a time when it will likely be challenged by Syria, Iran, or even Russia, said Thornberry.

He further said he thinks the situation is still evolving in Syria, and even if there is a peace deal that is called permanent, ISIS will still try to reemerge.

“Unfortunately we have only funded our military for less than a month more,” said Thornberry. “I know there is lots of criticism, some of it justified in my opinion, about the decisions the president has made. But the best thing Congress can do right now is to fund our military to show all of these adversaries we’re willing to stand up and defend ourselves.”