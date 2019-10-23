Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Edward Stack could soon be making a foray into American politics, according to a new Politico report.

What are the details?

Politico reported that Stack, a longtime Republican donor, is testing a third-party presidential run to square off against incumbent President Donald Trump and a yet-to-be-determined Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

The outlet said that a focus group in southern Wisconsin assessed the results of a hypothetical three-way contest between Stack, Trump, and either former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass). The group reportedly zeroed in on Stack who showed “leadership” by banning his company from selling so-called “assault weapons” in the aftermath of the 2018 mass killing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Stack also opted to destroy more than $5 million worth of guns.

According to the outlet, “The prospect of a well-funded, third-party candidate could have a significant impact in a race where Trump is expected to be unable to win a majority of the popular vote. In 2016, Trump won just 46 percent against Hillary Clinton and has consistently scored below 50 percent in national polls.”

A focus group participant told the outlet that some of the participant’s peers are concerned about Stack’s age.

“[Focus group members] mentioned that if Biden’s getting the criticism that he looked old, Ed Stack didn’t look young either,” the participant said.

Trump is 73 years old, Biden is 76 years old, and Warren is 70 years old, making Stack, who is 64, the youngest of the four.

What else?

The unnamed participant also said some people in the group weren’t sure that Stack would have the “charisma” necessary to be a viable third-party candidate.

A source reportedly close to the sporting goods store CEO told Politico, “Mr. Stack enjoys running Dick’s Sporting Goods and has no plans to run for any elected office.”