A Major League Baseball umpire is under scrutiny for a tweet, which has been since deleted, where he vowed to buy an AR-15 for civil war if President Donald Trump is impeached, ESPN reported.

Umpire Rob Drake, 50, deleted the following tweet before deleting his Twitter account, per the report:

“I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is investigating the Drake’s tweet, which reportedly came after he tweet about the House Democrats’ impeachment attempt, decrying the unfairness of a lack of a House vote on impeachment.

Drake reportedly tweeted: “You can’t do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?”

Drake’s political statements did not break any laws, but it was concerning from a public relations perspective for baseball.

Drake has been a full-time MLB umpire since 2010.