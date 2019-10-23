Those candidates that appeared to offer a combination of progressive politics with relative youth appeal are struggling to stay in the race. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s campaign has been defined by increasingly radical positions on gun control that include outright confiscation of firearms by federal authorities. California Sen. Kamala Harris — while briefly shining in June’s Democratic debate — has dropped in recent polling.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been the campaign front-runner in most polls, is apparently experiencing a dearth of fundraising and continues to be dogged by accusations of misconduct related to his son’s business with an Ukrainian natural gas company.

The Post notes that the Democratic Party’s 2016 standard-bearer still maintains a high public profile and continues to be coy about running again. But Hillary Clinton has recently denounced Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard — one of the party’s most moderate presidential candidates — as a Russian agent. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Hillary Clinton And ‘Her Gang’ For Trying To Silence Her)

Clinton suggested in a podcast that the congresswoman was “a favorite of the Russians” and being “groomed” as a potential third-party candidate. Clinton has also continued to maintain that she really won the last presidential race against Trump and can “beat him again.”

The Post quotes an unnamed source apparently closer to Clinton as saying, “Ultimately, it’s unlikely she would do it. But put it this way: It ain’t zero. And does she think about it all the time? Absolutely.”