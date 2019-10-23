House Republicans stormed a closed-door hearing Wednesday morning to protest Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, breaking up the deposition of a top Defense Department who was testifying about President TrumpDonald John TrumpGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Support for impeachment inches up in poll Fox News’s Bret Baier calls Trump’s attacks on media ‘a problem’ MORE‘s dealings with Ukraine.

“They crashed the party,” said Rep. Harley Rouda Harley Edwin RoudaHere’s what to watch this week on impeachment Testimony from GOP diplomat complicates Trump defense Ex-Trump aide on Russia testifies for 10 hours as part of impeachment inquiry MORE (D-Calif.), a member of the Oversight Committee, one of three House panels leading the impeachment probe.

Dozens of Republicans, including some members of leadership, barged into the secure hearing room in the Capitol basement where Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, was set to provide private testimony.

Several lawmakers said that, in response to the Republican protest, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffThe strange case of ‘Dr. Trump’ and ‘Mr. Tweet’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump faces backlash for comparing impeachment to ‘lynching’ House Republican: Schiff ‘should not be leading this whole inquiry’ MORE (D-Calif.) had left the room with Cooper, postponing the interview indefinitely.

Wassermann Schultz said Cooper was not in the room at the time the Republicans entered. It’s unclear, she added, what will happen next in terms of Cooper’s testimony. “It appears that they’re refusing to leave,” she said, referring to GOP lawmakers.

“We want to hear from this witness but so do the other members of Congress,” he said. “This may be within House rules, that’s not the question. The question is, is it a good idea to try and impeach the president in secret hearings.”