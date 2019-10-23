House Republicans shut down a closed-door proceeding Wednesday by storming the room where lawmakers were questioning a defense department official involving the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Over a dozen Republican lawmakers gathered outside of the private meeting room and told reporters that they would try to enter the closed-door depositions regarding the official impeachment inquiry into Trump. The House intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight committees are leading these closed-door proceedings after allegations that Trump asked Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Defense department official Laura Cooper testified Wednesday about allegations that the U.S. withheld military aid from Ukraine as Trump was allegedly trying to get officials to look into Biden.

“We’re gonna go and see if we can get inside,” Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told reporters according to a video posted on Twitter. (RELATED: What Is The Process For Impeaching A President?)

Multiple Republicans not on the three committees have tried to access the depositions and get transcripts of the meetings in the past, the Washington Times reported. One Republican said that the group “got in” but were asked to leave, Olivia Beavers, a Congress reporter for The Hill, tweeted.

Republicans trying to “storm the SCIF” pic.twitter.com/aDUiB73Ha0 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 23, 2019

“My colleagues and I are holding a press conference lead by @RepMattGaetz outside Adam Schiff’s secret impeachment chamber demanding transparency for the American people,” Republican Texas Rep. Ron Wright tweeted.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.