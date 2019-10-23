(FOX NEWS) — A restaurant in Lima, Peru, has been accused of sexism and ordered to pay a fine for serving women a different menu when they are dining with men.

La Rosa Nautica, a high-end restaurant built on a pier overlooking the ocean, has been hit with a $62,000 fine for its practice of giving women who are with men a gold menu without prices for the fish ceviche or other expensive dishes. The men, however, are served blue menus which provide pricing details for all items.

The popular tourist destination defended the practice as allowing women “to enjoy a romantic evening with their partner, without taking into account the cost of the services.”

