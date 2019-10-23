Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is cautioning that Turkey’s President Recep Tayipp Erdogan has not agreed to stop all military operations in Syria.

His comments came in a Wednesday tweet after President Donald Trump had announced that Turkey has agreed to permanently stop fighting Kurdish forces in Syria.

Rubio wrote: “Erdogan has NOT agreed to stop all military operations in Syria.

“Russia is going to:

“–Remove Kurdish forces from east & west of current Turk controlled area, including Kurdish cities

“–Help #Turkey push all SDF forced 30km south from entire border

“–Take control of 5 oil fields”

Trump said Wednesday he will lift sanctions on Turkey unless “something happens that we are not happy with.”