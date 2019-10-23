Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci predicted in a new interview that more evidence will come out against President Donald Trump in the coming weeks as Democrats dig deeper in their impeachment inquiry.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Scaramucci was just as critical of Trump as he’s been in other recent interviews.

“In the next three to six weeks, there will be more damning information related to the president” released, Scaramucci said. “He’s aware of it. I believe that [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell will eventually go to him and say, ‘Hey, man. You’ve gotta take one for the team … you’ve gotta go back.’

“He’ll probably end up back at Mar-a-Lago or something.”

Democrats are investigating whether Trump used his office for political reasons by holding up U.S. defense aid to Ukraine until Ukraine began probing former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump’s 2020 election rivals, and his son in the face of corruption allegations. Trump has denied wrongdoing, but Democrats continue to press forward and have interviewed several people.

“For someone like McConnell, it’s going to take a little more lawless activity exposure,” Scaramucci said. “We’ll eventually uncover that something happened between [Trump] and the president of Turkey to have him disavow the Kurds the way he did. I believe there’s a personal transaction embedded there as well.”

Scaramucci added that he doesn’t believe Trump’s presidency will survive the next 12 months.

“I predict he will be out of office before the next election,” he said before calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “my favorite Italian now at this point.”

“I do believe he’s cornered now, and as the facts unfold, they’re so overwhelming in their criminality that he’ll be out of office.”