The new episode of “SEAL Team” on CBS on Wednesday night looks outstanding.

The plot of “The Strength of the Wolf,” according to CBS’ press description, is, “Tensions boil over among Bravo members when they disagree while training for a mission, and Jason must select a new candidate to join the team.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Adapt And Overcome’)

We already had a preview for the episode, and now we even had some photos released today on the show’s official Instagram account.

The photos appear to show Bravo shortly before or directly after conducting a rescue mission on a boat. Take a look at them all below.

I’m so pumped for the new episode tonight. Through the first three episodes of season three, “SEAL Team” has been impressively good, and I don’t think we’ll slow down at all tonight.

A rescue mission on a boat in the middle of the ocean is perfect “SEAL Team” content. It’s the type of action fans absolutely crave.

Give us all the action, give us the rescue mission, give us the shootouts and fans will be more than happy.

I’m also hoping we’ll continue to take a dive into Jason’s problems in his head. His demons are dogging him and it’s been an outstanding storyline.

Tune in tonight at 9:00 EST on CBS to watch the latest episode of the best military show on TV.