President Donald Trump’s decision to pull troops out of northern Syria not only weakens the United States’ position in the Middle East but has “emboldened ISIS,” Sen. Chris Coons said Wednesday. Coons added he is “gravely concerned” that the agreement between Russia and Turkey to jointly patrol the northeastern Syrian border will mean ethnic cleansing of the Kurds there.

“We’ve lost our seat at the table for any future position, and any other fighting force that might stand alongside us in difficult conflicts in the future,” the Delaware Democrat told CNN’s “New Day.”

“Most critically, we’ve emboldened ISIS. At least a hundred fighters have escaped, and having control over the roughly 10,000 who are still in detention is an uncertain prospect going forward.”

Coons, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he finds it surprising that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he and several other Republicans will introduce a resolution calling on Trump to end the troop drawdown and to rescind an invitation for Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit the White House.

“McConnell has been reticent to ever criticize President Trump’s action,” said Coons. “I think both the editorial that Mcconnell published [on] this last weekend, which was very forceful, suggests there is broad bipartisan opposition.”

Coons also discussed the testimony offered by Ambassador William Taylor on Tuesday, noting that the diplomat is not someone known to have publicly identified political leanings, and that he came forward in spite of the State Department’s opposition to testify “that there was a politically motivated, inappropriate quid pro quo behind the holding back of badly needed military assistance to Ukraine.”

He called Taylor’s testimony “as strong a piece of evidence” as he has heard so far in the House impeachment inquiry.