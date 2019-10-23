Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, says he has a plan to reduce mass violence.

Cornyn outlined his Restoring, Enhancing, Strengthening, and Promoting Our Nation’s Safety Efforts (RESPONSE) Act in a column posted Wednesday on the USA Today website.

“August was bookended by the two recent shootings in Texas, killing 22 people in El Paso, and seven in Midland-Odessa,” he said. “The immediate outpouring of support was coupled with calls for action to prevent these senseless acts in the future.”

Cornyn said he would introduce his bill in the Senate on Wednesday. “This bill will include a number of provisions to prevent attacks and make our communities safer,” he said.

“First, this legislation takes aim at unlicensed firearms dealers who are breaking the law. The Midland-Odessa shooter failed a background check when he attempted to buy a firearm from a licensed dealer, but was still able to purchase his weapon from someone who appears to have been manufacturing and selling guns who never registered as a firearms dealer.

“Second, this bill improves the quality and availability of mental health care. We must do more to identify and support vulnerable individuals who could pose a danger to themselves or others.”

And he noted: “The RESPONSE Act will make schools less vulnerable through promoting best practices and internet safety policies to help schools better identify and assess students whose behavior indicates a threat of violence.”

Cornyn added that it is time to pass his bill and keep communities safe from mass violence.