Senate Republicans blocked three election security bills on Wednesday, marking the second time in as many days they’ve stymied legislation.

Sens. Mark WarnerMark Robert WarnerHillicon Valley: Zuckerberg would support delaying Libra | More attorneys general join Facebook probe | Defense chief recuses from ‘war cloud’ contract | Senate GOP blocks two election security bills | FTC brings case against ‘stalking’ app developer Bipartisan lawmakers to introduce bill allowing social media users to transfer data Hillicon Valley: Facebook removes Russian, Iranian accounts trying to interfere in 2020 | Zuckerberg on public relations blitz | Uncertainty over Huawei ban one month out MORE (D-Va.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Zuckerberg would support delaying Libra | More attorneys general join Facebook probe | Defense chief recuses from ‘war cloud’ contract | Senate GOP blocks two election security bills | FTC brings case against ‘stalking’ app developer Senate Republicans block two election security bills Warren overtakes Sanders in new poll MORE (D-Minn.) and Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenHouse passes bill taking aim at anonymous shell companies Senate Democrats to force vote Wednesday to overturn IRS rules on SALT deduction cap Hillicon Valley: Facebook removes Russian, Iranian accounts trying to interfere in 2020 | Zuckerberg on public relations blitz | Uncertainty over Huawei ban one month out MORE (D-Ore.) asked for unanimous consent to pass three election-related bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

But they were blocked by Sen. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnGraham, Van Hollen introduce Turkey sanctions bill Lawmakers toast Greta Van Susteren’s new show GOP senators say Erdoğan White House invitation should be revoked MORE (R-Tenn.), who noted that the unsuccessful attempt was the latest by Democrats to pass election security bills in the Senate ahead of 2020.

“You know, it’s not a good sign if you’re doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result,” Blackburn said.

Under Senate rules, any one senator can ask to vote on or pass a bill. But because it requires unanimous support, any one senator can also block their requests.

Election security has become a point of contention during the Trump era. House Democrats have passed several election-related bills, including a sweeping ethics and election reform measure, but they’ve hit a wall in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, tried to pass legislation that would require campaign officials to report contacts with foreign nationals who are trying to make donations or coordinate with the campaign to the Federal Election Commission, which would notify the FBI.

“The alarm bells are going off and what are we doing? We’re running out of time to do something about it,” Warner said from the Senate floor.

Warner added that if a foreign government offers to interfere to help a campaign “the appropriate response is not to say thank you. The appropriate response is to call the FBI.”

House Democrats are in the middle of an impeachment inquiry focused on President Trump Donald John TrumpGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Support for impeachment inches up in poll Fox News’s Bret Baier calls Trump’s attacks on media ‘a problem’ MORE asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, and whether or not he held up aid to try to build pressure.

Klobuchar, a 2020 White House hopeful and the top Democrat on the Rules Committee, on Wednesday tried to pass legislation requiring campaigns to report “illicit offers” of election assistance from foreign governments or individuals to both the FBI and the FEC, and take steps to ensure that political advertisements on social media are subject to the same stricter rules as ads on television or radio.

“It’s about protecting our election hardware and infrastructure but it is also about protecting us from this disinformation campaign, all of this really bad stuff,” Klobuchar said.

The legislation, known as the SHIELD Act, is expected to get a vote in the House on Wednesday.

Wyden, meanwhile, tried to pass legislation, known as the SAFE Act, that would authorize more funding for the Election Assistance Commission and includes language that would ban voting machines from being connected to the internet and being produced in foreign countries.

Blackburn also objected to that bill.

“I just find it stunning that the Republican Party continues its wall-to-wall campaign of obstruction against election security,” Wyden countered.

The back-and-forth on the Senate floor after Sens. John Thune John Randolph ThuneHillicon Valley: Zuckerberg would support delaying Libra | More attorneys general join Facebook probe | Defense chief recuses from ‘war cloud’ contract | Senate GOP blocks two election security bills | FTC brings case against ‘stalking’ app developer The Memo: Trump ‘lynching’ firestorm is sign of things to come Senate Republicans block two election security bills MORE (R-S.D.) and John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) both blocked an attempt by Democrats to pass legislation on Tuesday.