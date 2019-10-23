There have been recent discoveries of “alien alloys,” and increased “unidentified aerial phenomena” reported by the U.S. military, but notorious whistleblowing leaker Edward Snowden doused alien conspiracy theories with cold water Wednesday.

“I know you want there to be aliens,” Snowden told the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast released Wednesday. “I know Neil deGrasse Tyson badly wants there to be aliens. And there probably are, right?

“If we are hiding them — I had ridiculous access to the networks of the NSA, CIA, military, all these groups — I couldn’t find anything. If it’s hidden, and it could be hidden, it’s hidden really damn well especially for people on the inside.”

Snowden is living in exile on political asylum in Moscow, Russia, after exposing the National Security Agency’s global mass surveillance in 2013, sharing secrets learned as a NSA contractor and staff officer at the CIA, which he believed violated law, the U.S. Constitution, and basic human rights.

Snowden, perhaps the biggest government conspiracy accuser in U.S. history, wrote about this in his new book “Permanent Record.”

“For the record, as far as I could tell, aliens have never contacted Earth, or at least they haven’t contacted US intelligence,” he wrote, per CNN.

“In case you were wondering: Yes, man really did land on the moon,” he added.