Thirty-one percent of Jewish Americans say they have publicly avoided “wearing, carrying, or displaying things that might help people identify [them] as a Jew,” according to a study conducted by the American Jewish Coalition.

The study, conducted by the research company SSRS, also found 88% of respondents think anti-Semitism is a problem in the United States today. Thirty-eight percent said it was a “very serious problem,” and 50% said it was “somewhat of a problem.”

The Anti-Defamation League recorded 1,879 anti-Semitic incidents in the United States in 2019, the third-highest year on record since the group started tracking the data in 1979.

In 2017, the ADL reported 1,986 incidents that included physical assaults, vandalism, and attacks on Jewish institutions.

The study also found 43% of respondents said ant-Semitism in the U.S. increased a lot over the past five years, 42% said they believed the status of Jews in the United States is less secure than a year ago. Fifteen percent said they had been the target of an anti-Semitic remark online or through social media.

SSRS conducted telephone interviews from Sept. 11-Oct. 6, with a national sample of 1,283 Jews over age 18. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.