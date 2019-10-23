Support for the impeachment inquiry into President TrumpDonald John TrumpGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Support for impeachment inches up in poll Fox News’s Bret Baier calls Trump’s attacks on media ‘a problem’ MORE has reached a new high, a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found.

Pollsters discovered that 55 percent of respondents approved of the inquiry, while 43 percent opposed it. Last week, 51 percent supported it while 45 percent did not.

Democrats, at 93 percent, overwhelmingly support the inquiry in the new poll, as do a majority of independents — 58 percent. Almost 9 in 10 Republicans — 88 percent — disapproved. Support jumped 8 points among independents, pollsters noted, adding that more Democrats and Republicans also said in the new survey that they back the inquiry.

Almost half of all respondents — 48 percent — backed impeachment and removal of Trump, up 2 percentage points from last week. Forty-six percent said they are now against impeaching and removing him.

Support for removing the president was highest among Democrat respondents at 86 percent, compared to 49 percent of independents. Ninety-one percent of Republicans said they are against removing the president from office.

The president’s approval rating also dipped under 40 percent for the first time since the inquiry began, with 38 percent approving of his performance and 58 percent disapproving. Trump’s approval stands the lowest net rating since July 2018, Quinnipiac noted.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Democrats say they have game changer on impeachment Hillicon Valley: Zuckerberg would support delaying Libra | More attorneys general join Facebook probe | Defense chief recuses from ‘war cloud’ contract | Senate GOP blocks two election security bills | FTC brings case against ‘stalking’ app developer MORE (D-Calif.) initiated the president’s impeachment inquiry last month after a whistleblower report surfaced detailing a call Trump had with the Ukrainian president, in which he pressured the foreign leader to look into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport for impeachment inches up in poll Overnight Defense: Trump’s Syria envoy wasn’t consulted on withdrawal | McConnell offers resolution urging Trump to rethink Syria | Diplomat says Ukraine aid was tied to political investigations Democrats say they have game changer on impeachment MORE and his son. No evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens has surfaced.

The new Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,587 people between Oct. 17 and 21 and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.