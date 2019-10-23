WTF MSM!? is a newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.

Just when you thought the media couldn’t jump over more sharks, Teen Vogue writer Emily Bloch enters the room. On Tuesday, Bloch penned a column explaining how her local Society of Professional Journalists chapter is

trying to trademark the phrase “fake news” to stop President Donald Trump from using it.

Bloch explains why she and her comrades are doing this:

Here’s a tip for the commander in chief: Just because you don’t like a piece of information or it makes you look bad, doesn’t mean you get to call it fake. President Donald Trump using the term “fake news” so freely is something my colleagues and I find really troubling. And it’s not just the nature of Trump’s use of the term; it’s the volume too. According to Factba.se, a site launched to track the president’s public comments, Trump has referenced the term over 1,200 times since he took office, making for an average of more than once a day.

Like OMG, he’s called the media that pushes false narratives, tells one side of a story, and generally is antagonistic toward him “fake” more than once a day. Quelle horreur!

Her journalism club even

made a video explaining themselves.



Fake NewsTM



www.youtube.com



Such brave members of the Resistance.

Links …



You can sign up to receive the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.