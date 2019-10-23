According to Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are looking into the case of James Younger, a 7-year-old boy whose mother says he is “transgender.”

“FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services,” Gov. Abbott posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday night.

A jury ruled Monday against a request from the boy’s father, Jeffrey Younger, to have sole conservatorship over James and his twin brother Jude, thereby allowing Dr. Anne Georgulas, the boy’s mother and Younger’s ex-wife, to continued to facilitate the child’s gender transition.

“With a consensus of 11 of the 12 jurors, the jury decided not to grant Mr. Younger Sole Managing Conservatorship over his two twin boys,” LifeSiteNews reported. “They voted that the current Joint Managing Conservatorship should be replaced by a Sole Managing Conservatorship, but that Mr. Younger should not be that person.”

According to reports, Georgulas has been granted authority to move forward with puberty blockers, which can cause chemical castration, and, potentially, hormones, if she so chooses.

Reporting from The Texan says Georgulas’ lawyers Jessica Janicek and Laura Hayes claim the mother does not plan on giving James hormone blockers at this time. However, “no one has stated that she (Georgulas) would not be open to using them when James begins puberty,” the report said.

Additionally, with the jury’s decision, Mr. Younger will likely be forced to “affirm” his son’s new gender identity: a girl named “Luna.”

In addition to Gov. Abbott, Republican Texas Rep. Matt Krause said Wednesday that he will “introduce legislation that prohibits the use of puberty blockers in these situations for children under 18.”

“Absent a special session between now & the the 87th Session, I will introduce legislation that prohibits the use of puberty blockers in these situations for children under 18. We missed our opportunity to do so in the 86th Session. We won’t miss the next one. #savejamesyounger,” he posted.

​Speaking to podcast host Luke Macias in January, Younger detailed his ex-wife dressing up his son as a girl.

“I want you to imagine having electronic communication with your son on FaceTime, and imagine that your ex-wife has dressed him as a drag queen to talk to you,” Younger said on an episode of “The Luke Macias Show.” “He has false eyelashes and makeup. His hair has got glitter in it. He’s wearing a dress.”

“Now imagine how you would feel seeing what I believe is actual sexual abuse — I believe this is not just emotional abuse but is the very, most fundamental form of sexual abuse, tampering with the sexual identity of a vulnerable boy,” the father continued.

As noted by The Daily Wire in November, court documents show that Younger’s son only dresses as a girl when he’s with his mother, who calls the boy by his trans name and has even enrolled James as “Luna” in school. According to Younger, however, James consistently chooses to wear boy’s clothes, “violently refuses to wear girl’s clothes at my home,” and identifies as a boy whenever he is around him.

James’ mother has accused Younger of child abuse in their divorce proceedings “for not affirming James as transgender” reported The Federalist.

The boy, according to Younger, has already been fully “socially transitioned.”

“[James] wears a dress at her (his ex-wife’s) home; he has a new made-up name, Luna – it appears in the court filings. He goes to school; the teachers call him ‘Luna.’ He uses the girl’s bathroom at school. All of his authority figures – his mother, his teacher, the librarian at school, the police officer at school, the principal at school – tell him he’s a girl. I’m the only authority figure in his life that tells him the truth; that he’s actually a boy,” Younger noted during the podcast.

As reported by The Daily Wire on Wednesday, a video of James at age three shows the child telling his dad that “mommy” tells him he’s a girl:

“You’re a boy, right?” Mr. Younger asks his son in the video. “No,” James responds. “I’m a girl.” “Who told you you’re a girl?” the father asks. “Mommy,” the child answers. Mr. Younger asks, “When did she tell you you were a girl?” “Because, I love girls!” the three-year-old says. “Oh, I see. So mommy told you you’re a girl?” “Mhmm,” James answers in the affirmative. The child tells Mr. Younger that his mother puts dresses on him, buys him headbands and hair clips, and paints his nails because he likes nail polish. “So mommy puts you in a dress and puts nail polish on you?” Mr. Younger says. “Mhmm,” James replies. “And what does mommy tell you?” “She tells me I’m a girl,” the child responds.

The presiding judge will give her final ruling on James’ fate on Thursday.

