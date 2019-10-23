A parable is an effective tool for communicating a lesson worth remembering. During his lifetime, Benjamin Franklin used one to teach that, while a matter might appear to have lesser importance, it can later have drastic, unforeseen consequences. This was revealed in his parable about how the absence of a simple nail for a horseshoe proved disastrous:

For the want of a nail the shoe was lost, For the want of a shoe the horse was lost, For the want of a horse the rider was lost, For the want of a rider the battle was lost, For the want of a battle the kingdom was lost, And all for the want of a horseshoe-nail.

While the mere loss of a horseshoe nail laying the groundwork for a kingdom lost may seem a bit extreme, it is relevant to two situations unfolding today for the U.S., giving rise to the law of unforeseen consequences.

The first involves U.S. troops being withdrawn from Syria. Some politicians may think an event occurring almost 7,000 miles from our border will have no impact here at home. Accordingly, they will fail to prepare for consequences that, for them, should be foreseen but, sadly, will not be. They will only grasp them after we suffer those consequences as a result of the law manifesting them.

Recognizing that the fallout from President Donald Trump’s withdrawal decision will give rise to the law of unforeseen consequences requires one to understand the removal of these troops, which have managed to keep a cap on chaos in Syria, will turn the battlefield into a free-for-all. Various groups, including the Turks, the Syrians (both those fighting for and against President Bashar al-Assad), the terrorist groups ISIS and al-Qaida, the Kurds, the Russians and the Iranians will struggle for control of the country or parts thereof – some working together as allies to do so but most not. (An historic Oct. 22 deal between Turkey and Russia to conduct joint patrols ensuring Kurdish forces withdraw from Syria’s border may only delay some fighting as Ankara’s goal remains the eventual extermination of the Kurds.)

One foreseen consequence of the U.S. withdrawal will be a resurgence of terrorist groups, especially ISIS. While the U.S. force presence in Syria has contained the ability of ISIS to re-establish itself in the wake of Trump stripping it of its territorial caliphate, as a Sunni group, the interests of ISIS fall in line with Sunni Turkey – aggressively seeking to assert itself in Syria – rather than Shia Iran. Thus, Turkey has an interest in using ISIS as a battlefield pawn countering Iranian influence. Accordingly, Ankara can be expected to allow a controlled resurgence of ISIS.

But the direct result of any ISIS resurgence will have consequences far beyond Syria’s borders. ISIS will not only remain a threat in the Middle East but elsewhere around the world as well. In the U.S., it will have consequences unforeseen by many of our politicians as they remain steadfastly resistant to completing our southern border wall, despite the fact we will experience an increased ISIS threat emanating from that direction.

We have known, since the aftermath of 9/11, that various Muslim terrorist groups were establishing ties with the drug cartels south of our border. In the 18 years since then, those ties have tightened as these terrorists groups have joined in the drug trade. They earn money not only to maintain themselves but also to fund terrorist operations. Because of these ties to the cartels, terrorists have been smuggled across the border pretty much at their wont.

More evidence is already emerging that jihadists have been entering the U.S. through still-porous portions of the border with Mexico. In fact, as the watchdog group Judicial Watch has reported, an ISIS training camp can be found just south of our border, across the Rio Grande River. And, Judicial Watch further reports, a recent congressional probe has determined that migrants from terrorist states are now attempting to enter the U.S. at an alarming rate.

Rest assured a resurging ISIS will seek to exploit our southern border weaknesses as well as their drug cartel alliances to illegally enter the United States. This will occur as Democratic leaders continue their efforts to stop or delay wall construction. Those politicians for whom the ISIS threat at home remains unforeseen will continue to fight for open borders, providing a terrorist pathway for future terrorist attacks, possibly of 9/11 proportion.

Open border politicos, blinded to this national security threat, undoubtedly will also turn a blind eye to a second unfolding event, this one taking place south of our border and also very disturbing. This event has never before occurred in Mexico yet clearly provides a sign that another possible threat may be imminent. Politicians refusing to recognize this will, again, pave the way for the brutal impact of the law of unforeseen circumstances.

On Oct. 17, in the city of Culiacan – the capital of Sinaloa state – a battle erupted between a Mexican military unit and drug cartel gunmen. The triggering event for the battle was the government’s capture of two sons of the imprisoned drug kingpin “El Chapo” Guzman. After the elder brother, Ivan, was quickly freed by his men, he launched an all-out siege of the city – one lasting eight hours – to free his brother Ovidion.

Social media posts revealed the city was turned into a war zone. As the military was out-numbered and out-gunned with no reinforcements in sight, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered the unit to put their weapons down and surrender Ovidion to the cartel gang members. For the first time in Mexico’s history, a drug cartel had defeated the military. Such a defeat could well signal the onset of a failed state. If so, it would open the door to many more problems for us along our southern border, especially should Democrats fail to support the wall’s completion.

With the future resurgence of ISIS likely in the year ahead and the possible weakening of the Mexican government on the horizon, Democrats should be rushing to fund and otherwise support the wall Trump seeks to complete. Their enmity towards Trump, however, will make their failure to do so a foreseen consequence.