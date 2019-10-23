President TrumpDonald John TrumpGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Support for impeachment inches up in poll Fox News’s Bret Baier calls Trump’s attacks on media ‘a problem’ MORE announced Wednesday that his administration would lift sanctions on Turkey after Ankara agreed to stop an offensive in northern Syria and agreed to a permanent ceasefire.

“Earlier this morning, the government of Turkey informed my administration that they would be stopping combat and their offensive in Syria and making the ceasefire permanent,” President Trump said in remarks from the Diplomatic Reception Room Wednesday morning. “And it will be permanent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So the sanctions will be lifted unless something happens that we’re not happy with,” Trump said.

Trump said he has instructed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinOn The Money: Waters clashes with Trump officials over ‘disastrous’ housing finance plan | Dems jump into Trump turf war over student loans | House passes bill targeting anonymous shell companies Two new Trump executive orders will shape up Treasury and hold bureaucracy accountable Trump has floated Mnuchin, Conway for White House chief of staff: report MORE to lift sanctions on Turkey announced on Oct. 14.

Trump weeks ago announced the removal of U.S. troops from northern Syria, a decision that precipitated a Turkish military incursion against Kurdish forces in the region that had been U.S. allies in the fight against ISIS.

The decision was heavily criticized by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, and led to a House resolution passed with bipartisan support that rebuked Trump.

Lawmakers have also called for sanctions on Turkey for its offensive against the Kurds.

DEVELOPING