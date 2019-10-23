As rumors swirl that former First Lady Hillary Clinton is seriously considering a 2020 rematch with Donald Trump, the president’s campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany begged that she enter the race.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends,” McEnany said that neither Hillary Clinton nor Michelle Obama poses a threat to President Trump while encouraging Hillary to jump into the fray.

“We encourage Hillary to get back in the race,” she said, as reported by Fox News. “We would love it, so please do.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt immediately interjected to say that the Democratic Party would never support Hillary’s reentry, given that she is now a pariah.

“There’s no way the Democratic Party would support that,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said.

According to Amie Parnes of The Hill, the likelihood of Hillary coming into the 2020 race is still minuscule, despite her signaling a possible run.

“It’s Bannon-created,” Philippe Reines, Clinton’s longtime communications adviser, told The Hill. “What his ratio is between honest belief and troublemaking is hard to know. Obviously though he doesn’t have any sources.”

“The Republican Party has made such a long-term investment in obsessing about Hillary Clinton that they literally can’t stop,” said Tracy Sefl, a former Clinton 2016 campaign surrogate. “In some ways, she’s all they know. She’s the permanent Mad Libs subject matter of the GOP.”

Sources close to the former first lady, however, reportedly say that she would love more than anything to take on Trump once again.

“It would be the ultimate vindication,” one source told The Hill. “Of course, she’s thought about it. But that doesn’t mean that she’s running.”

Further adding to the suspense of a Hillary Clinton candidacy is an op-ed in The New York Times on Tuesday, which said that anxious Democrats were hoping she might step out into the open in fear that the frontrunners will fail:

Democratic leaders are engaging in a familiar rite: fretting about who is in the race and longing for a white knight to enter the contest at the last minute. Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Bloomberg have both told people privately in recent weeks that if they thought they could win, they would consider entering the primary – but that they were skeptical there would be an opening, according to Democrats who have spoken with them. Former Secretary of State John F. Kerry, who associates say has wondered aloud about whether he should have run and has found it hard to watch Mr. Biden’s missteps, has also been urged to get in. But he still thinks the former vice president, who was once his longtime Senate colleague, is the party’s best nominee.

Even Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro said on his podcast in the wake of the debates last week that Hillary Clinton might actually have a good chance of snagging the nomination if she were to run.

“Honestly, if Hillary Clinton were to make her grand reentrance, now would be about the time she should do it,” he said. “Because the fact is, a lot of people are dissatisfied with [Joe] Biden. A lot of people are dissatisfied with [Elizabeth] Warren, and Hillary is an enormous name.”