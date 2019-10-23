President Donald Trump took the fight to his detractors from his own party Wednesday, calling out “Never Trumper Republicans” as “human scum.”

The scathing rebuke came via Twitter:

“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum!”

The Never Trump movement originated before President Trump’s 2016 election among establishment Republicans who lamented the meteoric rise of a political outsider all the way to earning the GOP nomination.

Trump’s latest attack on his in-party critics come as the House weighs articles of impeachment and frequent critics like Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, consider whether they will vote to remove the president before the 2020 election.

Just a few short weeks ago, The New York Times reported the Never Trump movement was shrinking amid a “change of heart,” including the originator of the phrase, National Review editor Rich Lowry.

President Trump’s record-setting support among his party still features a mere 14% of Republicans in a HarrisX poll backing impeachment and removal.