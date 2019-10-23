(CBS4) — DENVER – President Donald Trump said, “We’re building a wall in Colorado” when talking about border wall progress on Wednesday afternoon. Trump was speaking in Pittsburgh at the Shale Insight Conference when he made the comments.

“And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico and we’re building a wall in Colorado, we’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under and we’re building a wall in Texas. We’re not building a wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the walls we just mentioned,” said Trump.

Work crews in South Texas are laying steel along the U.S.-Mexico border in preparation for the installation of new segments of border wall.

The post Trump: ‘We’re building a wall in Colorado’ appeared first on WND.