El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two previously deported sex offenders as they attempted to illegally make their way into California. Both men received previous convictions for sexual offenses against children and were removed from the U.S. following their sentences.

Agents assigned to the El Centro Border Patrol Station on October 18 encountered a man they believed had just illegally crossed the border from Mexico. Agents found him about three miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry, according to El Centro Sector officials.

The agents arrested and transported him to the El Centro Station for processing and a biometric background investigation. Agents identified the man as 54-year-old Pedro Mata-Guerrero, a Mexican national.

A search of his criminal records revealed a conviction in June 2013 by a Wisconsin court for First Degree Sexual Assault of a child. Prior to that conviction, immigration officers removed him from the U.S. in July 2011, officials reported.

Mata now faces new federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a child sex offender. If convicted on the charge, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The following morning, Calexico Station agents came upon a man they believe had entered the U.S. illegally. The agents found him approximately seven miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry, officials reported.

The agents arrested him for illegal entry into the U.S. and transported him to the Calexico Station. Agents identified the man as 49-year-old Juan Ramon Avila-Leon, a Mexican national.

Criminal court records revealed that a court in Shelton, Washington, convicted the man in October 2019 for Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes. The court sentenced Avila to 364 days in confinement. Immigration officers removed the criminal alien upon the completion of his sentence — roughly seven weeks ago. He is now facing a federal felony charge for illegal re-entry after removal.

