In what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described as an “unimaginable tragedy,” 39 people — 38 adults and one teenager — were found dead Wednesday in a tractor trailer at an industrial park in Essex, England.

The horrific discovery has triggered one of the largest mass murder investigations in the country’s history and has already resulted in one arrest: the driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland.

Police have offered few details thus far, but the evidence suggests that the deaths are a result of human trafficking.

“Police were called by the ambulance service after the discovery at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays at 1.40am,” Sky News reported Wednesday. “All 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene and the lorry driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.”

According to authorities, the vehicle appears to have come from Bulgaria, arriving in the UK on Saturday via the “unorthodox route” of Holyhead in northern Wales.

“We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue,” Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said in a statement Monday. “This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.”

“We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October, and we are working closely with our partners to investigate,” Mariner stated. “We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue.”

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills told the public that it would be a “lengthy process” to identifies the bodies, Sky News reports.

The “unorthodox route” of the vehicle has raised eyebrows, Northern Ireland’s Freight Transport Association policy manager Seamus Leheny suggesting that those involved with the vehicle may have been attempting to avoid more extensive security checks.

“People have been saying that security and checks have been increased at places like Dover and Calais, so it might be seen as an easier way to get in by going from Cherbourg or Roscoff, over to Rosslare, then up the road to Dublin,” said Leheny, as reported by Sky News. “It’s a long way around and it’ll add an extra day to the journey.”

While The Washington Post notes that police have not specified if the victims are migrants, the evidence indicates human trafficking. Since Bulgaria is a European Union member state its citizens can freely travel to Britain, suggesting the victims are from another country, the Post notes.

The Post also cites the alarming numbers from British authorities on the rise in human trafficking and modern-day slavery in the country. “The National Crime Agency figures show that last year 6,993 potential victims were referred to the government’s program that aims to identify and support victims — a 36 percent increase from 2017,” the Post reports.

In response to the horrific discovery in Essex, PM Johnson took to Twitter to express his shock and offer “thoughts” to those impacted by the tragedy.

“I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex,” he tweeted. “I am receiving regular updates from the Home Office & will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones.”