A four-year-old video taken by Texas father Jeff Younger shows his son, James Younger, saying “mommy” tells him he’s a girl, paints his fingernails nails, and puts him in dresses.

Mr. Younger, who is currently fighting for sole conservatorship of James against ex-wife Anne Georgulas, said during a podcast last year that he took the video of James, who was three years old at the time, when he noticed changes in his son’s behavior.

“You’re a boy, right?” Mr. Younger asks his son in the video.

“No,” James responds. “I’m a girl.”

“Who told you you’re a girl?” the father asks.

“Mommy,” the child answers.

Mr. Younger asks, “When did she tell you you were a girl?”

“Because, I love girls!” the three-year-old says.

“Oh, I see. So mommy told you you’re a girl?”

“Mhmm,” James answers in the affirmative.

The child tells Mr. Younger that his mother puts dresses on him, buys him headbands and hair clips, and paints his nails because he likes nail polish.

“So mommy puts you in a dress and puts nail polish on you?” Mr. Younger says.

“Mhmm,” James replies.

“And what does mommy tell you?”

“She tells me I’m a girl,” the child responds.

In January, Mr. Younger appeared on and episode of “The Luke Macias Show” podcast and recalled his taking of the video.

“My three-year-old son tells me — he’s at my home — he tells me that he’s a girl. And I had the presence of mind, thank goodness, to pull out my iPhone and videotape me asking him about that. And that was literally the first time that I really understood what was happening to my son,” Younger said, adding, “That was the first time I noticed. He was just past his third birthday.”

Younger noted, in his “personal assessment,” that Ms. Georgulas was “only giving [James] love and affection if he acted like a girl.”

The Texas father also claimed that his ex-wife “was putting my son into time-outs and she would lock him in his room and say that monsters only eat boys.”

On Monday, a consensus of 11 of the 12 jurors in a Dallas court ruled against granting Younger sole managing conservatorship over James and his twin brother Jude. The jury “voted that the current Joint Managing Conservatorship should be replaced by a Sole Managing Conservatorship, but that Mr. Younger should not be that person,” LifeSiteNews reported.

Ms. Georgulas has effectively been granted authority to move forward with puberty blockers, which can cause chemical castration, and, potentially, hormones, if she so chooses.

According to reporting from The Texan, Georgulas’ lawyers Jessica Janicek and Laura Hayes said the mother does not plan on giving James hormone blockers at this time. However, “no one has stated that she (Georgulas) would not be open to using them when James begins puberty,” the report said.

Mr. Younger will also be forced to “affirm” his son’s new gender identity: a girl named “Luna.”

“Every. Single. Day. You have to see your son sexually abused, and you have to maintain your calm,” the Texas father said during the January podcast, “because the courts are not going to be fair to you. And the only way you can survive this and get your son through this alive is to calmly allow your son to be tortured right before your eyes and outlast the opposition. That’s what it’s like.”

“They’re asking me to affirm a delusion,” he noted.

The presiding judge will give her final ruling on James’ fate on Thursday.

[embedded content]

