On Wednesday’s episode of “White House Brief,” Jon discussed Democrats’ “outrage” over President Donald Trump comparing the impeachment inquiry to a “lynching.”

According to Jon, Democrats only think the term “lynching” is inappropriate when Donald Trump uses it. They sure had no problem calling the Clinton impeachment a lynching. They want to impeach Trump because they don’t like his policies. They don’t like that he has empowered black people and lowered their unemployment rate to the lowest it’s ever been.

“Being conservative is the new black,” Jon said.

