Television personality Wendy Williams said she didn’t have any sympathy for Meghan Markle on her show Tuesday.

Markle recently opened up about the transition to royal life in the new documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” according to a report published by Page Six.

[embedded content]

“Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you,” Williams said about Markle. “You knew what you were signing up for, girl!”

In the documentary, Markle claimed her friends warned her about the British tabloids before she married Prince Harry. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Admits She Was Warned Against Marrying Prince Harry)

“When I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy,” Markle said in the interview. “But my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great, but you shouldn’t do it, because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’”

“I didn’t get it,” she added.

“Yes you did. You knew exactly what you were doing,” Williams said after airing the clip on her show. “And I applaud her plot-action on the royal situation. But please, don’t try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing.”

I think I have to agree with Williams on this issue here. While it sucks that Markle is dealing with this emotional stuff, there’s no way she didn’t know what she was getting herself into. Now, she just needs to figure out how to deal with it.