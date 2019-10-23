DENVER (CBS4)– President Donald Trump said, “We’re building a wall in Colorado” when talking about border wall progress on Wednesday afternoon. Trump was speaking in Pittsburgh at the Shale Insight Conference when he made the comments.

“And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico and we’re building a wall in Colorado, we’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under and we’re building a wall in Texas. We’re not building a wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the walls we just mentioned,” said Trump.

Work crews in South Texas are laying steel along the U.S.-Mexico border in preparation for the installation of new segments of border wall.

There are no reports of plans to build the border wall in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis clapped back on Twitter, “Well, this is awkward… Colorado doesn’t border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography.

Well this is awkward …Colorado doesn’t border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography pic.twitter.com/bEXLDJYUku — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) October 23, 2019

The Border Patrol says a wall will deter drug and human smuggling. The ongoing construction was funded by Congress last year.

Is NEW Mexico gonna pay for it? https://t.co/DoSNGfsB9C — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) October 23, 2019

Rep. Diana DeGette responded on Twitter asking if New Mexico was going to pay for it.

Sen. Michael Bennet also responded on Twitter.

Let me repeat: There isn’t an elected leader from the state of Colorado who would support using eminent domain to steal the property of our farmers and ranchers to build a medieval wall. pic.twitter.com/2GAxAgIV5c — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) October 23, 2019