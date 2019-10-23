Will House Put Investigation On TV?
(Top headline, 2nd story, link)
Related stories:
Diplomat: Trump linked Ukraine aid to demand for Biden probe…
‘LYNCHING’…
President Threatening to Sue Everybody…
Dems could withhold paychecks to force testimony…
‘ANONYMOUS’ WRITES BOOK…
COUNT: 7 Republican Senators Rule Out Impeaching…
Diplomat: Trump linked Ukraine aid to demand for Biden probe…
‘LYNCHING’…
President Threatening to Sue Everybody…
Dems could withhold paychecks to force testimony…
‘ANONYMOUS’ WRITES BOOK…
COUNT: 7 Republican Senators Rule Out Impeaching…