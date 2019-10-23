The first game of the World Series delivered a ratings win for Fox on Tuesday, but preliminary numbers show it falling short of last year’s opener. Regular programming on other networks was mostly unaffected, with NBC’s This Is Us and several other shows actually improving week to week.

Fast national ratings for the Washington Nationals’ 5-4 win over the Houston Astros in game one of the World Series have the Fox telecast at 11.58 million viewers in primetime; that figure will likely adjust upward in the finals after accounting for the live telecast and its total runtime (the game ended well after 11 p.m. ET). Tuesday’s audience is on track to be the lowest for game one since 2014 and is off by about 8 percent from last year. The 2018 opener had 12.62 million viewers in the fast nationals and adjusted up to 13.76 million in the finals.

This Is Us scored a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.03 million viewers, up from 1.5 and 6.72 million for its initial airing last week. New Amsterdam (0.9, 5.18 million) had its best 18-49 rating since premiere week, and The Voice improved a little in total viewers to 7.95 million while holding at 1.3 in adults 18-49. (This Is Us and New Amsterdam more than double their same-day ratings with a week of delayed and digital viewing.)

CBS’ NCIS (11.03 million viewers, 1.1 in adults 18-49), FBI (8.82 million, 0.8) and NCIS: New Orleans (6.72 million, 0.7) all grew a little in viewers over last week while holding steady in adults 18-49. The same was true for The Flash (1.4 million, 0.5) on The CW. Arrow was steady in the 18-49 demo at 0.3 but fell a little in viewers to 776,000.

ABC’s Mixed-ish and Black-ish each posted a 0.7 in adults 18-49, up a 10th of a point each over last week, and improved a little in total viewers as well. The network also aired specials It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1.2 in the demo), Toy Story of Terror (1.0) and The Douglas Dynasty (0.5).

Fox topped the night in adults 18-49 with a 2.9 rating, pending updates for its live broadcast. NBC had the best non-sports rating at 1.2. CBS (0.9) edged out ABC (0.8) for third place. Telemundo came in at 0.5 and The CW and Univision tied at 0.4.

