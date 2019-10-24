(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Police in the United Kingdom have indicated that the 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck early Wednesday morning were Chinese nationals.

Law enforcement has also stated that they believe the eight women and 31 men found deceased inside a truck were victims of human trafficking. Morris “Mo” Robinson, 25, from Laurelvale, Co Armagh, Northern Ireland, is being held on suspicion of murder as police investigate how more than three dozen people died while he illegally transported them in a tractor-trailer.

Houses in Laurelvale and nearby Markethill were searched by police.

