(NEW ZEALAND HERALD) Five Chinese hitmen have been jailed for the same attempted murder, after each one of them avoided carrying out the crime themselves and hired another one so they could make a profit.

Tan Youhui, a Chinese businessman, was looking to take out a competitor, Wei Mou, so hired a hitman to do the job.

He offered to pay the hitman around NZ$440,000.

The hitman who was originally hired decided to offer the deal to another hitman, for half the price.

