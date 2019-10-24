On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused President Donald Trump of having “committed crimes in public.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “First and foremost, it’s important to note that the president has committed crimes in public. This is something that we know. This is something that all people know from, you know, the green of the White House he solicited election interference and discussed election interference with respect to China. He released public notes of his calls, where he solicited and engaged in using the power of his office to create a politically motivated investigation against a political opponent. So, this is all out in the public.”

She added, “We know that he has committed a crime. The question is, how many other people are implicated in this? The question is, how often did he do it? Did he do it in other circumstances? How big does this get? And so with respect to the number of articles, I think that it’s fair to say let’s look at what rolls in. With respect to Ukraine and several other instances, it’s a very open and shut case. I think it’s important that we discuss the fact that he has committed impeachable crimes. It’s just a question of how many and how many people were involved and who knew.”

