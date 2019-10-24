The Phoenix Police Department credited a good Samaritan driving a Chevy Cruze for possibly saving the lives of a family crossing the street earlier in October.

What are the details?

According to authorities, an unnamed 27-year-old woman saw that a drunk driver — later identified as Ernesto Otanez Oveso — was about to run a red light and plow into two people pushing a baby stroller across a busy intersection, so she jumped into action.

The woman flew through the intersection and slammed into Oveso’s SUV, knocking the vehicle away from the couple and stroller.

While authorities did not release the woman’s name, they did refer to her as “an angel in the form of a Chevy Cruze.” She sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

“In this case, when you look at the video, it’s nothing short of a miracle that the family the renegade was barreling towards didn’t get struck. They could have suffered injuries that were certainly serious if not life threatening,” Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police said in a statement.

The harrowing incident was caught on traffic camera and shows Oveso’s SUV careening toward the red light at the intersection, apparently about to run the stoplight. The Cruze doesn’t hesitate and plows into Oveso’s vehicle before it can hit the pedestrians. The pedestrians quickly make their way across the road and out of harm’s way.

What else?

Witnesses say that Oveso and a female passenger attempted to flee the scene after the crash.

Authorities arrested Oveso on suspicion of driving under the influence and aggravated assault. Upon a search of the vehicle, police uncovered a gun and charged Oveso with being a prohibited person in suspicion of a firearm. The woman had not yet been found.

The incredible incident was caught on video and later shared to Facebook.