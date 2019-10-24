Anita Hill is “ready to hold Joe Biden accountable” for his role in leading the confirmation hearing of now-Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, whom Hill accused of sexual harassment nearly 30 years ago, CNN reported.

At a conference hosted by the cable outlet, Hill said the former vice president must accept accountability for his Senate role in those hearings.

“Have I forgiven Joe Biden? I’m ready to move on, but I am also ready to hold Joe Biden accountable,” she said. “Accountability means acknowledging your role in a problem and the harm it’s caused. Acknowledging that you have culpability.”

Biden oversaw Thomas’ 1991 confirmation hearings, during which Hill testified Thomas had sexually harassed her. In April, he said he did not think she got a fair hearing and she wasn’t treated well, and he took responsibility.

“Giving me clear information that you have made a change and that you are going to do something to make us all better off around gender discrimination,” Hill said at the conference.

Earlier this year, Biden had a conversation with Hill in which he shared “his regret for what she endured” during the 1991 hearings — but Hill declined to call the conversation an apology.