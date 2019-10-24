(DAILY CALLER) Another freshman Democrat in the House is under investigation for allegedly sleeping with a staffer, among other possible violations of House ethics rules.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Michael San Nicolas, Guam’s non-voting delegate to Congress, who allegedly “engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on his congressional staff, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted improper or excessive campaign contributions,” the committee announced Thursday.

