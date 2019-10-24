Summer Zervos, a former contestant on the “Apprentice,” says new documents support her allegations that President TrumpDonald John TrumpSchedule for additional depositions in impeachment inquiry revealed Sondland attorney disputes key portions of Taylor testimony: report Impeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report MORE sexually assaulted her in 2007.

Zervos said in court documents, as part of her defamation lawsuit against the president, that Trump’s itinerary from 2007 and emails from the Trump Organization corroborate her allegations, Variety reported Thursday.

Zervos has said Trump repeatedly kissed and groped her without her consent in 2007 after she appeared on his reality show. One of those incidents, according to Zervos, occurred when she visited Trump’s bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Her attorney, Marriann Wang, says Trump’s itinerary from that period indicates he stayed at the hotel Dec. 21-22, showing the two “were exactly where she said they were exactly when she said they were there,” Variety reported.

The former contestant has also said Trump invited her to the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes the morning after the alleged hotel incident, and his itinerary reportedly confirms he was scheduled to go there on Dec. 22.

Variety reported that Wang is requesting the judge in the defamation case allow the release of nine pages of discovery records that she says will further support Zervos’s allegations.

Zervos sued Trump in 2017 after he denied her claims of sexual assault in October 2016, saying he never met her in a hotel or touched her inappropriately.

The Hill reached out to the White House, Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz and Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten for comment.

Wang declined to comment to The Hill.

Trump has been ordered to sit for a deposition in the the case by Dec. 6, according to Variety.