The New York Times reports that Attorney General Barr’s review of the Obama administrations spying on the 2016 Trump presidential campaign has turned into a criminal investigation. The linked article is an editorial in the guise of a story. Some might say — I would — that it is about time for a criminal investigation of the spying. Others (such as the authors of the laughable Times story) are breaking into a flop sweat and feigning outrage at the allegedly political motivation of the investigation.

The scandal that underlies the current investigation puts Watergate in the dust. What we have here is the biggest scandal in American political history.

Once upon a time the Times expressed concern with the government’s abuse of the awesome powers it wields in the name of national security. Now it occupies itself exclusively with the potential benefit exposure might have on the political fortunes of Bad Man Orange.

UPDATE: The Wall Street Journal also reports on the turn of Barr’s review into a criminal investigation here.