Former Vice President Joe Biden claims in a newly released campaign video that he met with the families of all the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, but a victim’s brother disputed that claim on Wednesday.

“This issue of gun violence has been a concern of mine for a long, long time. What really got to me though really firsthand was what happened up at Sandy Hook,” Biden says in the video. “I think I met with every one of the parents and or the families of those who were lost — little kids.”

“I met with the police officers who investigated that. They had great difficulty handling what they saw, just going in and seeing those babies and it just enraged me,” he continued. “When I sat down with those parents — I’ve lost a child, not to gun violence [but] I’ve lost two children. It is the most devastating thing that could happen to a parent. But I can’t fathom, fathom how they must have felt.”

JT Lewis, who lost his six-year-old brother Jesse during the attack, challenged Biden’s claim by claiming that former President Barack Obama had met with each of the grieving families — and not Biden

“This is a lie. Obama came to Sandy Hook and met with every family. Joe Biden DID NOT,” Lewis responded. “In fact, my family was not allowed on Air Force One because we refused to support Obama/Biden gun control efforts.”

Lewis later doubled down on his statement in a series of tweets criticizing the Democratic presidential candidate for falsely claiming to have experienced Sandy Hook firsthand while it was actually Obama who did so. He also harkened back to a previous claim that Biden made, where he stated that he met with the families of the deadly Parkland shooting in 2018. At the time, President Donald Trump was in office and Biden’s claim was quickly debunked.

“Biden also thought he was VP when Parkland happened,” he added. “[Biden] is either a liar or he’s losing his mind.”

He also clarified that the Obama administration offered to fly the families of Sandy Hook victims to Washington, D.C. on Air Force One if they would lobby on behalf of gun control. Accordingly, Lewis, who is a staunch advocate of the Second Amendment, was not one of those selected.

Lewis announced in July that he would be running for a seat in the Connecticut State Senate in 2020. He stated that he was inspired to seek public office after Jesse was one of 20 first-graders murdered in the elementary school shooting in 2012.

Jesse is largely credited with saving the lives of many of his classmates. After the gunman’s firearm temporarily jammed, Jesse yelled for his classmates to run while he stayed behind and defended his teacher, according to law enforcement. Several students were able to escape before the gunman started firing again.

Biden’s campaign did not return The Daily Wire’s request for comment.