A judge has ruled against the decision of a jury in the case of 7-year-old James Younger, who is being forced to transition into a girl according to his father Jeffrey Younger, by his ex-wife.

A jury had earlier decided that Dr. Anne Georgulas would have sole custody and power of medical decisions for the child and his twin brother Jude. That would allow her to continue the process of transitioning him from a boy to a girl, including hormone therapy.

But on Thursday, Judge Kim Cooks said that Dr. Georgulas and Younger would have joint conservatorship over the boy.

The father of the boy says that his ex-wife is pressuring the child to transition, and has been doing so since he was 3 years old. His lawyer argued that transitioning at such an early age could have permanent negative physical and psychological impacts.

Judge Cooks also instituted a gag rule, which means that the father’s blog about the case will be taken down.

The custody struggle over the determination of the child’s gender has become a national online campaign under the hashtag #ProtectJamesYounger.

Earlier on Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that the state’s attorney general and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services would be investigating the case that inspired such public furor.

“This is heartbreaking and sets a horrible precedent,” said Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) of the case. “A 7-year-old can’t possibly make this decision or understand it.”

