On Thursday, Judge Kim Cooks ruled Texas father Jeffrey Younger has a say in his seven-year-old son’s gender “transition,” which is being facilitated by the boy’s mother and Younger’s ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas. Younger is attempting to halt the boy’s transition.

Cooks, of the 255th district, ruled that “the parents will have joint conservatorship over James, which includes making joint medical decisions for the child,” LifeSiteNews’ Madeleine Jacob reported Thursday afternoon.

Cooks also placed a gag order on Younger, according to Jacob, “so that he cannot speak to the press about the case and decided that the father is not required to pay attorney fees.”

Younger’s “Save James” website, which has circulated videos of James, testimonials, and vital court documents, will have to be shut down pursuant to the order.

Before the judge handed down her verdict, she kicked out media sources including The Texan, Daily Mail, and LifeSiteNews, as well as all family and friends. ABC, CBS 11, and NBC were reportedly allowed access.

Daily Mail has just been denied access. And here is a video of the door lady saying The Texan (newspaper) is not allowed. pic.twitter.com/NY2kwtPRcn — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) October 24, 2019

Judge Kim Cooks just closed the #ProtectJamesYounger courtroom. LifeSiteNews, @TheTexanNews, and many other reporters were preventing from entering the closed court because we didn’t have ‘hard cards press passes. Digital passes didn’t count. No family either. — LifeSiteNews.com (@LifeSite) October 24, 2019

Reporting from The Texan says Georgulas’ lawyers Jessica Janicek and Laura Hayes claimed during the trial that the mother does not plan on giving James hormone blockers at this time. However, “no one has stated that she (Georgulas) would not be open to using them when James begins puberty,” the report said, noting, “When Georgulas testified on Friday, she said that she understood a ‘social transition’ is usually followed by a ‘medical transition’ using puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.”

In addition, Ms. Georgulas’ July 2018 testimony reveals that James, if he “persists” in being a “girl” named “Luna,” is set to be evaluated for hormone suppressants as young as age eight.

Younger disagrees with Ms. Georgulas that James is actually a girl named “Luna.” He has claimed Georgulas, in his opinion, would only show James love and affection when he would say he’s a girl and began showing James trans-related material, such as media from famed transgender child Jazz Jennings, when he was a toddler. In a video captured by Younger when the boy was just three years old, James tells his dad that “mommy” tells him he’s a girl and puts him in dresses.

During a podcast in January, Mr. Younger said his son has already been fully socially “transitioned” and noted that he’s not allowed to use masculine pronouns or use the boy’s name “James” to third-parties who know the boy as “Luna.”

“[James] wears a dress at her (his ex-wife’s) home; he has a new made-up name, Luna – it appears in the court filings. He goes to school; the teachers call him ‘Luna.’ He uses the girl’s bathroom at school. All of his authority figures – his mother, his teacher, the librarian at school, the police officer at school, the principal at school – tell him he’s a girl. I’m the only authority figure in his life that tells him the truth; that he’s actually a boy,” Younger told host Luke Macias during an episode of “The Luke Macias Show.”

According to Jacob, prior to the case, “Dr. Georgulas had exclusive rights to make decisions regarding psychological and psychiatric care for James and [his twin brother] Jude. She needed to inform Mr. Younger of her decisions, but he couldn’t weigh in on or change the decisions. GENECIS (a gender clinic) wouldn’t begin James on puberty blockers without Mr. Younger’s consent.”

Folks concerned over the wellbeing of the 7-year-old child began sporting the hashtag #ProtectJamesYounger and triggered a reaction from the state’s governor and other political figures in Texas, including Senator Tex Cruz (R-TX).

“This is horrifying & tragic. For a parent to subject such a young child to life-altering hormone blockers to medically transition their sex is nothing less than child abuse,” posted Sen. Cruz. “A 7-year-old child doesn’t have the maturity to make profound decisions like this. The state of Texas should protect this child’s right to choose—as an informed, mature person—and not be used as a pawn in a left-wing political agenda. #ProtectJamesYounger.”

A 7-year-old child doesn’t have the maturity to make profound decisions like this. The state of Texas should protect this child’s right to choose—as an informed, mature person—and not be used as a pawn in a left-wing political agenda. #ProtectJamesYounger — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 24, 2019

“FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services,” Gov. Abbott posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday night,” Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, announced Wednesday night.

FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. #JamesYounger — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 23, 2019