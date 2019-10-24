Truett Foster McKeehan, the eldest son of Christian musician TobyMac,

died suddenly at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

He was 21 years old.

The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office on Wednesday confirmed McKeehan’s death. In a statement, the office said that the aspiring rapper’s cause of death was not yet determined.

“Cause of death has not been determined,” the office said in its statement. “Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

TobyMac — real name Kevin Michael McKeehan — was touring in Canada when he received the news of his son’s untimely death.

In 2018, TobyMac dedicated hit song “Scars” to his first-born son.

In a video, he

explained that the song was intended for support to parents, who sometimes “insulate [hardships] from the ones we love, our children.”

“So to see them go out there and do this real world it’s painful. I wrote this one for my boy,” he explained. “I wanted to let him know that I’m here for him and God is there for him. So lift your head my son to where your help comes from.”

The lyrics include a moving passage about looking to God for strength during life’s hardships:

When life cuts so deep

Try and remember

You are not alone

We’ve all been there

Scars come with livin’

You are not alone

We’ve all been there

So lift your head, lift your head

Lift your head to where your help comes from

Yeah, you, you’re not alone

We’ve all been there

Scars come with livin’

