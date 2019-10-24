Christian Rapper TobyMac’s 21-year-old son has died.

Truett Foster McKeehan died Wednesday, according to a report published by USA Today. The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the date of death to The Tennessean. The cause of death is currently unknown.

“Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement,” representatives from the Medical Examiner’s Office said. “We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

McKeehan, who released music under the names Truett Foster, Shiloh and TRU, was an aspiring Christian rapper like his father. The pair collaborated on multiple tracks over the years. (RELATED: Comedian Rip Taylor Dies At 84 Years Old)

TobyMac recently wrote the song “Scars” about his son leaving home to pursue his music career.

“He moved to L.A. and he’s making music and he’s doing his thing,” TobyMac said in an interview last October. “But to watch him go through that, and watch him get bruised, it’s not easy. So that’s one of the ways life has changed. In that song, I just want him to know he’s not alone.”