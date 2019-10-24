October 25 is Ciara’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Ciara is an American R&B singer-songwriter born in Austin, Texas. She spent her childhood traveling around the world with her military parents. As a teenager, she settled in Atlanta where she decided she wanted to pursue music.

Early on, she joined a girl group, but it didn’t work out for her. She eventually met Atlanta producer Jazze Pha who helped her get a record deal at LaFace Records. (RELATED: Ciara Announces Acceptance Into Harvard Business School)

The first single that gave Ciara a house-hold name was “Goodies.” The song was co-written and produced by Lil Jon. The single reached number one on both the U.S. and U.K. singles charts. The next singles to follow, “1, 2, Step” and “Oh,” were also huge successes.

Ciara also has a contract with Wilhemnia models and has been a fixture of the fashion world.

In 2016, Ciara married NFL quarterback Russel Wilson. In 2017, Ciara gave birth to the couple’s first child.

Check out her photos below: