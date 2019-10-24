CNN has created an internal group called NewsCo to explore developing a digital news platform to compete with streaming services like Apple News and the upcoming Facebook News tab, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Facebook is building a news tab and Snapchat says they want to do the same,” CNN Digital general manager Andrew Morse told The Hollywood Reporter. “But those organizations do a lot of different things. And, I don’t think their primary focus is on delivering the best news experience to their customers. That’s not to say that we want to replicate what they are doing — but it does beg the question: Can we create something better?”

The company did say that the platform, which will likely not carry the CNN branding, is not close to launching, though the company does plan on beginning talks with various publishers about taking part in the platform.

Morse said that Spotify is a prime example of what CNN wants to accomplish, and noted that the company hired an engineer formerly with Spotify to work on the project.

“They set out to solve a problem for recording artists and to build a powerful platform for customers. They built a great product to serve those problems. That doesn’t mean our goal is to create the Spotify of News, but they built a product that solved some real problems.”