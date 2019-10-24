Earlier this month, Campus Reform‘s Eduardo Neret visited George Washington University in Washington, D.C., to ask students their thoughts on a potential 2020 presidential run from former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

As previously reported by TheBlaze, Clinton is reportedly considering a 2020 presidential bid if she sees a viable path to the White House. The former secretary of state also reportedly thinks about the election and about President Donald Trump “all the time.”

If Clinton opted to run, this would be her third presidential campaign.

What are the details?

A vast majority of the students Neret interviewed said that they would absolutely not support another Clinton bid for president.

Here are some of the more interesting responses:

“Just associating with her in general as a party is probably going to be a bit toxic for [Democrats’] brand. Go home. Retire.”

“She kind of had her shot in 2016, and I’m kind of tired of hearing about her.”

“I think her time has come and passed, and there’s other people that are more qualified, especially since she lost two presidential campaigns in a row.”

“If the Democrats want to beat Trump, I don’t think it would be wise for her to run.”

“She has a tendency to kind of put a negative spin on everything, and I don’t think that that’s what the country needs right now. No.”

“She’s not really politically relevant anymore.”

“Don’t run. Stay out of the race if you want to put your party over your own self-interests.”

“Come on. No.”

“I don’t see why anyone would vote for her at this point.”

“Probably not. I’d be wasting my vote.”

“I don’t think it’d be wise for Democrats to support her.”

“I think she’s looking for ways to remain relevant.”

