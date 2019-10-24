A group of conservative leaders have sent a letter voicing their support for chief of staff Mick Mulvaney after his controversial press conference on Ukraine.

The Conservative Action Project sent the letter Thursday afternoon to the White House and to congressional leaders urging them to support Mulvaney.

“Conservatives are proud to support the role Mick Mulvaney continues to play in the Trump Administration,” reads the letter, which was obtained by Fox News and signed by more than 40 prominent conservatives. “Recent news reports demonstrate that … the D.C. Swamp is attacking him — and we believe it is because he has been the most successful Chief of Staff in this administration to advance the Trump pro-America agenda.”

The signatories include David McIntosh, the president of Club for Growth, Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, and Lisa Nelson, CEO of American Legislative Exchange Council, among others, according to Axios.

Mulvaney came under fire for his comments about Ukraine last week, particularly his response to a reporter who asked about “quid pro quo” in regards to military aid to Ukraine.

“As director of the Office of Management and Budget and as acting White House Chief of Staff, Mulvaney has overseen the office most responsible for implementing the Trump agenda throughout the government,” the letter continues. “His attention, vision, and commitment to the president’s policies has been evident from the beginning of the Administration to today. We believe the president should make him permanent in the Chief of Staff role.”