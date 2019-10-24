Striking back at then-candidate Donald Trump’s hyperbole he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and still get elected, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio guaranteed the president would be arrested if he shot someone, Politico reported.

“If anybody shoots someone, they get arrested,” de Blasio told reporters Thursday, per the report. “I don’t care if they’re the president of the United States or anybody else.

“If you shoot someone, you should get arrested, and we would arrest him.”

NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Ben Tucker echoed the guarantee the president would be arrested for shooting someone.

The comments come as Trump lawyer William Consovoy made a case for presidential immunity at a federal appeals court Wednesday, per the report.

A Manhattan district attorney was fighting the president’s lawyers for access to his tax returns, which Consovoy argued blanket immunity against.

“Nothing could be done, that’s your position?” Judge Denny Chin asked, per Politico.

“That is correct,” Consovoy reportedly replied.

De Blasio, who has ended his failed presidential bid, then rejected Consovoy’s legal credentials.

“Anyone who calls themselves a lawyer who would say that, should not be a lawyer — let’s start with that,” the mayor told reporters, per Politico. “If you shoot someone, that’s a crime and no one is above the law. He would be arrested, period.”

There was no word in the report on legal self-defense caveats or statements of whether police are arrested for shooting a suspect was given by either the NYPD or the mayor.